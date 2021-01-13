TruCare Dentistry announces a periodontal treatment

Roswell, GA, USA, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — TruCare Dentistry, a renowned dental clinic in Roswell, has announced that now they are offering periodontal treatment. The ultimate aim of this treatment is to help people in recovering from dental problems and sustain oral health.

Periodontal disease is one of the most common dental problems people face these days. TruCare Dentistry presents the periodontal treatment for patients of all ages with the ultramodern facility and care. The comprehensive periodontal care includes routine dental cleaning, scaling, and root planing (deep cleaning) followed by periodontal maintenance or gum surgery. The dental clinic aims at providing periodontal care to prevent you from losing teeth from periodontal disease.

Toral Ardeshna, Doctor and Owner at TruCare Dentistry, said, “we are envisioned to offer the best dental care to our patients. Our staff works on a mission to deliver preventive dental care for the optimal maintenance of oral health. Whether people need general dentistry care or specialized treatment like periodontal care or cosmetic dentistry, we can help them treat all types of dental problems”.

As Trucare Dentistry now offers gum disease treatment with advanced health care practices, take advantage of the facility in Roswell, GA, and keep your oral health in good shape. Apart from the periodontal treatment, TruCare Dentistry offers a wide range of dental care that includes general dentistry, oral surgery, TMJ disorder treatment, cosmetic dentistry, children’s dentistry, emergency dental care, BOTOX treatment, implant dentistry, and many more.

The dental clinic believes in providing preventive dental care at an affordable cost. They also accept all major insurance with a hassle-free payment process. Keeping oral health in a good state is vital for everyone.

About TruCare Dentistry

TruCare Dentistry in Roswell, GA, provides gentle and family-oriented personalized dental care for people of all ages. From general dentistry to cosmetic dentistry, TruCare provides complete dental care with modern facilities. TruCare Dentistry is operated under the guidance of certified professionals. Schedule an appointment or contact them to know more about how TruCare Dentistry delivers the best possible dental care.

Contact Number: (678) 321-7575

Website: https://www.trucaredentistry.com