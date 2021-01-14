Using Gumroad e-Commerce Platform, You can Sell Your Product Directly to the Consumer

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

Gumroad e-Commerce Platforms is an online aggregator platform that allows users to sell products ranging from books to softwares and tutorials to films to customers directly without the hassles of a marketplace model. It allows users to start selling just by signing up and clicking on the sell button without having to spend too much time on the business aspect of things. GUMROAD USP: Gumroad e-commerce Platforms helps creators of all types from artists to designers and filmmakers to software developers sell their products directly to customers without having to be bogged down by the hassles of running a business. Gumroad e-commerce Platforms offers payment processing, marketing and communication tools, analytics and improved consumption experiences. It emphasises largely on the creator consumer journey. Read More on Best E-Commerce Platforms@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

Gumroad Pricing:

There are two plans of Gumroad pricing. One is free, a default account created on signing up. Gumroad pricing for a premium account that starts at $10/month, which is essentially 3.5% + $0.30 per sale. While the free account allows creating and customising storefront, selling as many products, sending out four updates a month and setting up one automated email workflow. The premium account allows unlimited posts and workflows, third-party analysis, custom delivery products, the ability to use custom domains and importing customers.

Gumroad Demo:

Gumroad e-commerce Platforms offers free demo upon requesting information after logging on to the website and by sharing an email address with the company.