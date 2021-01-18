Endoscope Reprocessing Market Worth $2.15 Billion – Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach to $2.15 Billion.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

High Risk of Infections Associated With Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide

Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Instruments

Rising Prevalence of Diseases That Require Endoscopy Procedures

Major Market Opportunities:

Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs) to account for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market

On the basis of products, segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.

Hospitals segment expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of end user, segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in the number of endoscopic procedures performed in ASCs, and rising preference of ASCs over hospitals.

North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2017, followed by Europe. In the US, the market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.

The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) accounted for the largest share of the market. The company has been operating in the market for about 30 years and is engaged developing and manufacturing innovative infection prevention solutions. ASP focuses on participating in webinars and conferences to increase awareness as well as showcase its endoscope reprocessing products. For instance, ASP showcased its infection prevention solutions at the 16th World Sterilization Congress of the World Forum for Hospital Sterile Supply (WFHSS) held in France. The firm has a strong geographical presence with its distribution network and authorized sales representatives present in the US, Europe, APAC, and Africa.