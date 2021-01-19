Delaware Digital Media Continues Exponential Growth in Ecommerce

Bethany Beach, Delaware, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Brands and business owners are turning to Delaware Digital Media to provide visible growth for their online marketing, advertising, and ecommerce needs.

With nearly a decade’s experience, the Bethany Beach-based team at Delaware Digital Media has exceptional knowledge and skills in website design, marketing and as ecommerce veterans and Amazon experts.

The creative and multi-talented team comprises digital marketing strategists, search engine optimization specialists, copywriters, graphic artists, business consultants, web designers, web developers,graphic designers, and eCommerce experts.

“As Amazon experts for over 8 years, by partnering with us you gain a variety of services and expert implementation including but not limited to Amazon Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and SEO. As online sales steadily increase and more people shop from home, opportunities are better than ever to become an online seller,” commented Kerri Fox, CEO.

“We pride ourselves on responsiveness: someone you can reach out and meet with and is accessible to your business. We are transparent, don’t require long time-based contracts and seek to earn your business on a continual basis by delivering effective results.”

Aside from Ecommerce, the agency’s wide range of services includes strategic marketing consultation, SEO and web design, automated marketing implementation, Google Adwords advertising and online retargeting, Social Media advertising, and full marketing funnels.

The agency has been on the Amazon platform since 2012 both as a seller and manufacturer. As a result, they have valuable knowledge on how to handle everything from account set up to listing creation and optimization, and Amazon pay per click (PPC) advertising.

“If you are considering launching your brand or growing it on Amazon, then you can’t afford to miss the opportunity to work with an expert. Our clients have been with us for years, show a constant upward trajectory and couldn’t be more pleased,” added Kerri Fox, CEO.

“We offer a full solution and turnkey approach to get you on the Amazon platform including managing your Amazon customer service, inventory and fulfilment aspects. Our team will work relentlessly and help you to achieve results with a multi-strategy approach,”

To find out more or book an appointment with the Delaware Digital Media team, call 302 278-8080 or email: kfox@delawaredigitalmedia.com. For more information about their portfolio of services, view https://delawaredigitalmedia.com/amazon-ecommerce/.