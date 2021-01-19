AppJetty Store Pickup and Locator for Magento 2 Out Now

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, Lately, in-store pickup has emerged as a popular trend in the retail industry. In-store pickup offers customers more flexibility, boosts customer loyalty, and uplifts brand image. The global retail giants including Walmart, eBay, Amazon, and others are already offering in-store pickup facilities. Inspired by them, small business owners across the world are following suit and are looking to integrate an in-store pickup option.

To tap into this need of businesses, AppJetty has rolled out Store Pickup and Locator for Magento 2. This advanced Magento 2 Store Locator extension gives a business owner everything they need to offer in-store pickup for their online store. It lets the store owner configure multiple stores and display them to customers to choose from. It also shows the locations of the stores on the map for customers and lets them choose a suitable date and time-slot for pick-up.

“We are in a world of fast-paced evolving technology. There were times when people would visit physical stores for shopping. They switched later to online stores with the advent of e-commerce. Well, e-commerce is a thriving industry now but in-store experience isn’t over with for customers yet. This is where Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) which blends the experience of online shopping and in-store visit comes into the picture.”, said Maulik Shah, the CEO.

He further added, “We have come up with our next-gen Magento 2 Store Locator extension for Magento 2 store owners looking for in-store pickup integration. We have ensured to include the freedom to configure any number of stores, curb-side pickup option, and all the other features that make it an ideal fit for customers. Looking forward to a positive response and high acceptance of our Magento 2 Store Locator Extension among our customers.”

Namita Sheth, the Product Owner (Magento) commented, “Long delivery periods and high shipping rates are among the common pain points of online customers. This is why in-store pickup is creating the buzz today as it helps eliminate both. Our Magento 2 Store Pickup and Locator extension is a cutting-edge extension for all Magento-based business owners. With Magento 2 Store Pickup integration, they can enable or disable date and time-slot selection, customize the map to match the site theme, offer location-auto-detect to customers, and more.” She further added that their team is confident of the success of Magento 2 Store Pickup and Locator extension and that it will hit the mark.

About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM and has a team of certified Magento and Odoo developers. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions.

To know more about AppJetty and integrate it with your Magento store, you can visit https://www.appjetty.com/magento2-store-locator-and-pickup.htm.