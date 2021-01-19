Rising Adoption of Irrigation Systems is Projected to Drive the Global Market for Agricultural Chelates

The global agricultural chelates market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The growing demand for high-value crops and a decrease in the arable land are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

Key players in the market are focusing on introducing agricultural chelates to cater to the requirements in the plant micronutrients market. There is a high scope for chelate manufacturers in the market, as there is a high demand for remunerative crops and low arable land, which has led to the expansion of the agricultural chelates market. Of all types of chelating agents, EDTA is the most common synthetic chelating agent and is used for both soil and foliar-applied nutrients. It can be chelated with many micronutrients for better absorption by the plants. Many companies are focusing on offering agricultural solutions with crop-specific chelates.

Increase in the application of agricultural chelates and the rising adoption of irrigation systems is projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. In countries such as Spain and the Netherlands, there has been an increase in area under protected cultivation, including greenhouses, due to the increasing demand from other European countries. Many ranges of crops, such as cereals, pulses, fruits, oilseeds, and cash crops, witness export demands in these countries. Soil type varies from region to region and the crop growth is highly dependent on that. Due to the deficiency of micronutrients reported in soils across Europe, the agricultural chelates market is projected to witness a high scope of growth.

Some of the other players in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia), Van Iperen International (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protex International SA (France), and Deretil Agronutritional (Spain).

