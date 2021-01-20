Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market is anticipated to reach USD 656.9 million by 2024. The installation of aircraft seat actuation systems has significantly improved in the recent years in response to the increase in air travel. It offers comfortable seating for the passengers in private as well as in commercial aircrafts. Aircraft seat actuation systems allow the passenger to change their seating position according to their convenience. Aircraft Seat Actuation System is one of the important components of aircraft cabins. Hence, the demand for Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems is increasing worldwide.

The factors that propel the development of the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems industry include growing number of passenger rapid urbanization & industrialization, change in lifestyle, growing disposable income. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as maintenance of aircrafts and their high cost. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing around the world.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Passenger Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Economy

Economy plus

Business

First class

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Linear

Rotary

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Actuator Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Electro-mechanical

Others

The “Electro-mechanical” segment dominated the industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. This development is ascribed to rise in the demand for business class seats for several aircraft categories

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems industry include Nook Industries, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Dornier Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, PGA Electronics S.A., Buhler Motor GmbH, Almec EAS Ltd., Rollon S.P.A.,ITT Corporation, AirWorks, Inc., Elektro-Metall Export GmbH and Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry

Europe accounted for the major share of the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period due to factors such as rise in disposable consumer revenues among European countries will drive the market growth in the years to come. On the other hand, Europe is followed by North American region. The foremost markets are anticipated to show moderate development, whereas the developing market such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to have high year on year development in the market.

