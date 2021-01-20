Hydrophilic Coatings Market Segmentation | Product Outlook & Application | Forecast Report

The global Hydrophilic Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Hydrophilic Coatings Market is expected to grow at a significant revenue in the upcoming period. Hydrophilic Coatings offer enhanced lubricity and reduced surface friction, acting as a microscopic sponge. Water or any other liquid offers low friction as long as the coverings remain wet. Hydrophilic Coatings imply coatings that exhibit hydrophilic characteristics by contributing to hydrogen linkage with water.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • Hydromer
  • Corning Inc.
  • Harland Medical Systems Inc.
  • Surmodics Incorporated
  • Royal DSM
  • Biocoat
  • Aculon
  • Ast Products
  • Advansource Biomaterials Corporation

Growth Drivers:

These Hydrophilic coatings are negatively charged and ionic in nature; which supports the formation of hydrogen bonds with water. To create the lubricious surfaces for the reduction of irritation and trauma caused by the insertion of a medical device in to the body the hydrophilic coatings are mainly used. Hydrophilic coatings also help in prevention of contaminations.

On the other hand, continuous usage of these coatings results in loss of lubrication. This is the most limiting factor of the hydrophilic coating market. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are growing across the globe. Hydrophilic coatings industry may be explored by substrate, applications, and geography. Hydrophilic coatings market may be explored by the substrate as Polymers, Glass, Nanoparticles, Metal, and others. Amongst the substrates, “Nanoparticles” segment is estimated to account for the highest growing segment in the forecast period. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Substrate Outlook:

  • Polymers
  • Glass
  • Metal
  • Nanoparticles

Application Outlook:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Medical devices & equipment
  • Optical

Hydrophilic coating industry may be explored by application as Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Optical, Medical devices & equipment, and others. Amongst the applications, “Automotive” segment is estimated to account for the highest growing segment in the forecast period. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to hydrophilic coatings market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. This region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% of the global volume.

