IoT Device Management Market Growth | Key Players & Business Opportunities | Forecast Report

The global IoT Device Management Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global IoT Device Management Market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The IoT (internet of things) represents a complex system of networks, interfaces, devices, protocols, platforms, and data. IoT devices range from actuators, sensors, gateways, and embedded software/hardware within products and assets. The IoT Device Management market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Management (IBM) Corporation

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

SmithMicro Software

Proximetry

PTC

Aeris Communication, Inc.

Telit

Oracle Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of IoT device management industry include increasing demand, increasing urbanization & industrialization, need for digitalization, growing demand for IoT services, increasing penetration of communication & networking technologies, growing penetration of smart devices & IoT sensors, technological advancements and increasing government support for public cloud. Moreover, growing emphasis on rising operational efficiencies and managing connected devices is expected to drive market growth in the next couple of years.

The probable stakeholders for market include network operators, cloud-based service providers, IoT solution providers, network infrastructure providers, device management providers and machine-to-machine, IoT & telecommunication companies. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

Solution Outlook:

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solutions

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

Vertical Outlook:

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Utilities

Manufacturing

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to IoT device management market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The growing infrastructural developments, increasing penetration of cloud technologies and heavy adoption of latest networking technologies are major factors driving the growth of market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the coming years due to high demand for smart city infrastructure and healthcare in developing countries such as India and China.

