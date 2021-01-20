North America to Dominate the Batter & Breader Premixes Market in Coming Years

The global batter & breader premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the batter & breader premixes market is driven by factors such as the increasing preference for homemade snacks, rising processed food industry, and increasing fast-food chains.

With the increasing demand for fast-food centers, North America is estimated to dominate the batter & breader premixes market.

The changing lifestyle and increasing buying power among consumers have increased the demand for batter & breader premixes. The growth of the region is owing to the increasing fast-food centers in North America and the rising acceptance of convenience foods among consumers due to the hectic lifestyle. The inclination of the millennial population toward ready-to-eat foods drives the North American processed food market, which, in turn, is driving the demand for global batter & breader premixes market.

In recent years, the rise in imports of breaded seafood products has also been seen in the US. This factor is also expected to propel the market growth. Major companies of this region, such as Cargill (US) and ADM (US), are highly focusing on innovations to provide better products to their customers.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is driven majorly by factors such as a rise in consumption of meat and seafood, an increase in per capita income, growing urbanization, and the increase in the adoption of convenience meat and seafood products.

China is projected to dominate the Asia Pacific batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. This market dominance can be attributed to the increase in the consumption of meat and poultry food products along with the changes in dietary habits in China, which are increasing the demand for convenience meat products and the emergence of fast-food and quick-service restaurants. Moreover, the broad adoption of Western-style fast foods by Chinese consumers is also projected to drive this market in the coming years.

Many domestic and global players provide batter & breader premixes of various types across the world. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American and European countries. The key companies in the batter & breader premixes market are Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands) and House-Autry Mills (US).

