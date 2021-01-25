Pet Food Ingredients Market: Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities

The global pet food ingredients market size is estimated to be USD 38.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 53.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increase in adoption of pets globally and rising demand for nutrition food for pets.

The pet food ingredients market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the improving pet health, increasing consumer awareness, and rising demand for health supplement animal products. The rapidly increasing adoption of pets in North America has increased the demand for pet food ingredients products.

The meat & meat products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of during the forecast period, since enzymes are intensively consumed by poultry for better digestion, and have a high feed conversion rate and nutrient uptake, as compared to other livestock types. Poultry in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest demand, as consumers in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are including white meat instead of red meat in their diets. Additionally, factors such as poultry population growth, which has doubled in the last two decades, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), support this high growth rate for the poultry segment.

The dominance of the animal based pet food ingredients is majorly attributed to its efficiency in providing protein to the diet. Animal-based ingredients are further segmented into meat & meat products, fats, proteins & amino acids, and others, which include flavoring agents and antioxidants. A majority of animal-based ingredients include meat & meat by-products, which provide essential protein, fatty acids, iron, and vitamins. Meat increases the palatability of the pet food, and hence, improves digestion of pets.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share in global pet food ingredients market in terms of value. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large pet population (USDA 2016) and their growth rate. The rising demand for nutritive food for pets and improved pet care among families is expected to drive the market for pet food ingredients market in the region.