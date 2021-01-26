Future Electronics Awarded 2020 Distributor of the Year by Panasonic Industry Europe

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, received the 2020 Distributor of the Year award by Panasonic Industry.

Despite the challenges of doing business in light of the pandemic, Future Electronics was honored by Panasonic Industry Europe for its efforts and spirit of collaboration in a virtual ceremony recognizing the efforts of its partners.

“I’m very happy to congratulate Future (Electronics) for this award. The key for success, first and foremost in this special year of 2020, is the good relationships that we have had for five years now,” said President Panasonic Industry Europe Johannes Spatz.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Panasonic Industry

Panasonic Industry Europe is driving industrial innovation, synergies and automation with an extensive range of business partners. Their portfolio of products and services includes components, devices, energy & building, and factory & automation. Panasonic services a wide range of industries, including mobility, infrastructure, home & living, production & logistics, and healthcare.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###