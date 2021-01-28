TRUMPower Releases 30 Watt AC/DC Medical Desktop Power Supply that meets IP43 Standards

Santa Clara, California, USA, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Tumbler Technologies + TRUMPower announced the release of its TM30D series, a line of medical grade desktop power adapters that meets IP43 solid particle/liquid ingress standards. The power supply series is designed specifically to fit patient care environments due to its low earth leakage current of 150μA maximum at 264 VAC, 63Hz.

The TM30D series comes in a compact size of 4.33” (L) x 1.97” (W) x 1.26” (H) and is fitted with class I IEC 320/C14 AC inlet. The power adapter has 4 standard outputs of 5V, 12V, 15V and 18V with an output power between 25-30W. With 85 to 264 VAC universal input, the power adapter has an operating temperature between 0°C to +60°C ambient, while derating linearly from 100% power at +40°C to 50% power at +60°C. The standard output connector is a 2.5 mm x 5.5 mm x 11.5 mm center positive barrel plug. Please contact TRUMPower for additional connector options.

The power supplies have a withstand voltage of 4,000 VAC from input-output (2 x MOPP),1,500 VAC from input-ground, 500 VAC from output-ground and supports operating altitudes up to 5,000 meters. These medical grade power adapters also meet the latest global energy efficiency standards with their compliance to DoE level VI and ErP Tier 2 requirements and offer a very low no load power consumption of less than 0.1W. The units are highly reliable with 300,000 hours minimum MTBF at 25°C ambient, calculated per MIL-HDBK-217F.

The TM30D series is approved by UL/cUL and TUV to the latest medical standards, including IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1, ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1:2012, CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:2014. The power adapter complies with IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4th edition medical EMC and immunity standards.

For more details on the TM30D series, please visit http://trumpower.com/library/tm30d.pdf or email sales@trumpower.com.