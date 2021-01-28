U.S. Automotive Collision Repair Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The United States automotive collision repair market size is anticipated to account for USD 37.60 billion by the end of 2025. It is likely to exhibit 1.5% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing sales of automotive in the country is a major factor driving the market growth. In addition, a rise in the use of innovative technologies such as 3D printing has led to the improvement in services by service providers. Considering the growing demand for collision repair services, industry participants are increasingly investing in research and development to come up with a new solution.

Digitalization in the automotive industry has caused significant changes in the U.S. automotive collision repair industry. This has led to the emergence of various start-ups who are offering online repairing services. For example, Repair Pal offers pickup and drop services along for damaged vehicles. This has resulted in improved consumer services. Moreover, users can select the types of the technician on their own depending on the nature of repair works.

Impact of COVID-19

The market has been worst hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The country has enforced restriction on the operation of various businesses to contain the spread of coronavirus. With people staying indoors and work from home becoming new normal, there has been a significant decline in the number of on-road traffic. Thus, the country has witnessed significantly less number for collision accidents, which, in turn has led to a decline in the demand for this market. However, with the systematic opening of various businesses, automotive sales are anticipated to surge in the near future, thereby, helps in recovering the market.

However, environmental concerns pertaining to the repairing works is likely to hamper the growth of the market. For example, use of paints and coating results in air pollution as they contain a high amount of volatile organic components. This has resulted in the United States government imposing restriction on these materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Use of technically advanced repair solutions has led to the high cost of collision repair.

Introduction of technically advanced paints and coating is likely to spur the market growth over the forecast duration.

OE segment held the largest share in the market owing to the increasing number of OEMs offering repair parts to aftermarket vendors.

Light-duty vehicles accounted for the highest share in the market owing to the presence of huge number of light-duty vehicles in the country.

U.S. Automotive Collision Repair Market : Key Players

Valeo, 3M, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Faurecia

