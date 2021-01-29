Epilepsy Drugs Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2024

The global Epilepsy Drugs Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period. Epilepsy drugs have pharmacokinetic properties and are administered to children, adults, and adolescents. Carbamazepine is applicable for focal seizures with strong properties of inducing and enables development of milder tolerance level that could be increased weekly.

Epilepsy drugs market is highly driven by rise in cases of stroke, brain tumors, and brain injury. Antiepileptic drugs are prescribed due to the rising demands for treatment for epilepsy. Adoption of novel approach by manufacturers for production of therapeutic drugs also contributes to the market growth in the forecast period.

Change in lifestyle and increase in geriatric population with unmet medical needs along with rise in awareness is expected to trigger the market growth in the near future. However, rise in demand for generic drugs and availability of cheaper substitutes are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Epilepsy Drug market (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • First generation anti-epileptic drug
  • Second generation anti-epileptic drug
  • Third generation anti-epileptic drug

The key players in the epilepsy drugs market include Sanofi S.A., UCB Pharma Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Co, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CephalonInc, and SunovionPharamceuticals.

Epilepsy Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
  • India
  • China
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • MEA
  • South Africa

