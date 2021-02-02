Acronis True Image 2021 adds vulnerability assessments, enabling users to close system security gaps

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announces an update of Acronis True Image 2021 that incorporates a professional-grade vulnerability assessment tool into the personal cyber protection solution. Individuals and home office users can now scan their operating systems and applications for exploitable vulnerabilities and get recommendations on effectively closing those security gaps.

With an estimated 60% of data breaches involving vulnerabilities for which a patch is available but not applied, and more than 11,000 common vulnerabilities and exploits (CVEs) listed for popularly used software, the ability to quickly find and fix those openings is critical in stopping cybercriminals. Incorporating vulnerability assessments in the same personal solution as Acronis’ advanced antimalware and backup ensures individuals, prosumers, and home office users can significantly reduce the risk of malware.

“During the past five years, the emergence of ransomware as a service means criminals don’t need to be particularly technical – they can just pay for a malicious toolkit that exploits unpatched vulnerabilities,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “Users need an easy and efficient way to identify and close those vulnerabilities to ensure their system data and backups are secure. Providing that capability in one solution with antimalware and backup delivers comprehensive cyber protection and tremendous value.”

Antimalware that’s VB100 certified

In addition to the vulnerability assessment tool, this update also introduces an enhanced antiransomware engine. The improved engine further strengthens Acronis True Image’s next-gen, full-stack antimalware technology, which recently earned VB100 certification by returning a 99.9% detection rate with zero false-positives in the independent lab’s tests.

Peter Karsai, Head of Testing at Virus Bulletin, said, “We were pleased to welcome Acronis True Image to our endpoint security certification programme and it came as little surprise that it achieved VB100 certification on its debut, the product’s business counterpart Acronis Cyber Protect now having earned its third VB100 certification. We look forward to continuing to test both products.”

The new vulnerability assessment tool and enhanced ransomware engine are both included in all editions of Acronis True Image 2021, the personal solution in the Acronis Cyber Protect family of products. The advanced antimalware capabilities are included with Advanced and Premium licenses, and offered as a three-month trial with Standard and Essential licenses.

For additional details about Acronis True Image 2021 and its unique integration of best-in-breed backup and advanced antimalware technology, visit www.acronis.com/en-us/products/true-image/.