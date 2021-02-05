Polyolefin Market Worldwide Trends, Top Manufacturers & In-depth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyolefin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyolefin Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% and reach USD 348.31 billion by 2025. A polyolefin also termed as polyalkenes, a class of polymers produced from a simple olefin also termed as alkene through polymerization. Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most prominent members of polyolefin. Olefins are the hydrocarbons in which carbon atoms are linked together by a double bond.

Key Players:

Sinopec

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V.

PetroChina Company Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

Total SA

Chevron Corporation

Repsol

Exxon Mobil

Braskem

Borealis AG

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand from manufacturers like transportation, plastic, building & construction, and packaging and high demand for plastic products in various applications like blow molding and injection molding are documented as major factors of Polyolefin Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high capacity-to-demand ratio is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Thermoplastic Olefins

Polypropylene and polyethylene are projected to grow at fastest pace in the coming years in terms of volume. This may be because of strong supply-to-demand ratio, high demand for food and packaging, and enhanced R&D sectors. Thermoplastic olefins (TPO) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) follow suit.

Application Outlook:

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

The film and sheet segment accounted for the largest market share of Polyolefin in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. However, injection molding sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Polyolefin and is estimated to remain dominant in the future period. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be increasing disposable income, high demand for plastic products, and expanding industries like automotive, construction, and packaging. Also, presence of skilled labor at low cost is a factor that will boost the market growth in this region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Polyolefin in this region.

Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The growth may comprise, exclusive application and high demand from major companies like electronics, automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, and consumer goods. However, the European market is estimated to grow at significant rate in the coming years.

