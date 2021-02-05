Polyolefin Market Worldwide Trends, Top Manufacturers & In-depth Analysis Report

Posted on 2021-02-05 by in Chemicals, Industrial // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyolefin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyolefin Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% and reach USD 348.31 billion by 2025. A polyolefin also termed as polyalkenes, a class of polymers produced from a simple olefin also termed as alkene through polymerization. Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most prominent members of polyolefin. Olefins are the hydrocarbons in which carbon atoms are linked together by a double bond.

Key Players:

  • Sinopec
  • Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V.
  • PetroChina Company Limited
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Total SA
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Repsol
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Braskem
  • Borealis AG

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyolefin-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand from manufacturers like transportation, plastic, building & construction, and packaging and high demand for plastic products in various applications like blow molding and injection molding are documented as major factors of Polyolefin Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high capacity-to-demand ratio is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

  • Polyethylene
  • Polypropylene
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
  • Thermoplastic Olefins

Polypropylene and polyethylene are projected to grow at fastest pace in the coming years in terms of volume. This may be because of strong supply-to-demand ratio, high demand for food and packaging, and enhanced R&D sectors. Thermoplastic olefins (TPO) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) follow suit.

Application Outlook:

  • Film & Sheet
  • Injection Molding
  • Blow Molding
  • Profile Extrusion

The film and sheet segment accounted for the largest market share of Polyolefin in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. However, injection molding sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Polyolefin and is estimated to remain dominant in the future period. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be increasing disposable income, high demand for plastic products, and expanding industries like automotive, construction, and packaging. Also, presence of skilled labor at low cost is a factor that will boost the market growth in this region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Polyolefin in this region.

Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The growth may comprise, exclusive application and high demand from major companies like electronics, automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, and consumer goods. However, the European market is estimated to grow at significant rate in the coming years.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!