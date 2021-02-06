Astrodyne TDI Appoints Peter Raadsen as Vice President for Europe

Hackettstown, NJ, 2021-Feb-06 — /EPR Network/ — Astrodyne TDI, a global developer and manufacturer of power conversion solutions that protect, enhance, and save lives, has appointed Peter Raadsen as Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). He will be responsible for developing Astrodyne TDI’s overall strategy in the region, building the regional sales and engineering team while growing the company’s customer base across Europe.

Chris Viola, CEO for Astrodyne TDI, said, “Peter is an experienced executive with a deep knowledge of the power electronics industry. We are excited to bring our suite of differentiated products to Europe, and we are confident that Peter will help us realize our strategic objectives in the region.”

With over 20 years of experience in the power industry, Mr. Raadsen most recently served as product line leader for ABB’s embedded power group. Prior to that, he held various senior level sales and marketing positions with Magnetek Power Electronics, Cherokee Europe, Lineage Power and GE Industrial Solutions.

Mr. Raadsen is excited to join the team and aid the company in achieving their strategic goals. He noted, “I’ve joined Astrodyne TDI because it is one of the most successful and fastest-growing manufacturers of power solutions. I see great opportunity to help Astrodyne TDI expand their position in a region that is hungry to access their products.”

Mr. Raadsen holds an MScBA from Erasmus University Rotterham, Netherlands. Please join us in welcoming Mr. Raadsen to the Astrodyne TDI team, and connect with him on LinkedIn.

About Astrodyne TDI

Astrodyne TDI designs and manufactures innovative power solutions for demanding applications worldwide. The company’s products include power supplies and EMI filters for industrial, semiconductor manufacturing, medical, consumer appliance, military, and aerospace markets. With over 60 years of power supply design experience, Astrodyne TDI is headquartered in Hackettstown, NJ and has engineering and manufacturing centers in the USA and China. For more information, visit www.AstrodyneTDI.com