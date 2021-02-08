Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth in the Protein Crystallization Market is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.

In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington’s disease.

In 2018, Bruker Corporation launched a new product, D8 DISCOVER Plus X-ray Diffraction (XRD)

Protein Crystallography Market and Top Technologies:

NMR Spectroscopy – NMR spectroscopy is a complementary technology to X-ray crystallography, used to determine a protein structure. In contrast to X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy uses proteins in soluble forms.

NMR spectroscopy is a complementary technology to X-ray crystallography, used to determine a protein structure. In contrast to X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy uses proteins in soluble forms. Cryo-Electron Microscopy – Cryo-electron microscopy is an emerging technology where protein samples are studied at cryogenic temperatures (the temperature of liquid nitrogen). As these studies are carried out at cryogenic temperatures, they offer various advantages.

By product and service;

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

By End-User;

Pharmaceutical Companies – Protein crystallization enables researchers to understand structural biology and the sustained drug delivery process. It helps in understanding the exact 3D structure design and biological function of protein and macromolecules. the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019.

Research & Government Institutes – Research and government institutes are increasingly focusing on strengthening their drug discovery research programs. Owing to the increasing cost, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are collaborating with research institutes to leverage their knowledge and understanding of fundamental principles, especially for drug discovery activities.

Geographical Scenario:

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Global Leaders:

The major companies in the protein crystallization market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.