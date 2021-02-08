Structural Adhesives Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Structural Adhesives Market is estimated to reach USD 23.42 billion by 2022 owing to the growth in automation in developing economies like Brazil, Mexico, China and India. Structural adhesives are the material used to produce a load bearing joint. They are especially used for engineering applications, where joints typically have greater lap shear strengths. Structural adhesives are used in wide range of assembly operations. They do not require drilling holes, or need the heat distortion, but can join disparate without galvanic corrosion. In addition to this, they are responsive to different geometrics, do not need refinishing steps or leave protrusions and give aesthetic appearance.

Structural adhesives play an important role in the movement of composite materials which enable significant weight reduction and better stiffness as compared to the metals. In comparison to the composites, which are not responsive to solvent welding and where drilling can damage components, structural adhesives are an excellent choice for these materials. Owing to its increase in demand for wallpapers, joint cements, automotive assembly applications and household appliances, structural adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

Global Structural Adhesives Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Other

Global Structural Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Urethanes

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylic

Others

Global Structural Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Appliances

Furniture

Others

The key players in structural adhesives industry include Arkema, Ashland, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works, Dow Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, SIKA AG, L&L Products, Henkel AG, Master Bond, Elantas, Parson Adhesives, Panacol-Elosol, Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise, Permabond, and Scott Bader.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Structural Adhesives Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Structural Adhesives Technology Outlook

Chapter 5 Structural Adhesives Product Outlook

Chapter 6 Structural Adhesives Application Outlook

Chapter 7 Structural Adhesives Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

