Colonial Stock Transfer Releases New Cap Table Management Features

Salt Lake City, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Colonial Stock Transfer is pleased to announce they have released new cap table management features. Cap tables are an essential element for businesses to easily see who owns which securities in their company.

Colonial Stock Transfer understands each business has its own unique requirements that need to be managed with flexibility. This is why Colonial offers a variety of online cap table tracking features to best accommodate the stage and ownership structure of each of their clients. With their new cap table management features, companies will be able to manage and edit investors, issue securities, view real time reporting, track stock awards, manage employee plans, pay dividends and administer shareholder meetings. With all the new features available, managing company stocks and ownership has never been easier.

The company also provides transfer agent services for private and public companies listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, Euronext and OTC exchanges. It additionally provides its Cloudraise® funding platform for company direct offerings.

Anyone interested in learning about the new cap table management platform can find out more by visiting the Colonial Stock Transfer website or by calling 801-355-5740.

About Colonial Stock Transfer: Colonial Stock Transfer is a premier stock transfer agent that provides issuer compliance and investor management services to businesses of all sizes. They provide their clients with the services they need to remain compliant and easily keep track of the success of the business. Their goal is to offer cost-saving efficiencies to help businesses better manage their issuers and shareholders with a proprietary online cap table management platform.

Company: Colonial Stock Transfer

Address: 66 Exchange Place, 1st Floor

City: Salt Lake City

State: UT

Zip code: 84111

Telephone number: 1-801-355-5740

Fax number: 1-801-355-6505