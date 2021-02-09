Global Transplant Diagnostics Market : Growing Public Awareness About Transplantation and Organ Donation

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the increasing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing during pre- & post-transplantation and growing public awareness about organ donation and transplantation are few major challenges faced by players active in transplant diagnostics market.

Industry Segmentation:

The market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 :

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Key Market Players :

Some of the players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Immucor, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Hologic, Inc. (US).

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches & enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market. Product launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies.

