Good Growth Opportunities in Global Structural Adhesive Market

The demand for structural adhesives witnessed strong decline in 2020 due to stringent rules and regulations imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdown caused a postponement in structural adhesives production and deliveries. As the impact of pandemic is getting down in 2021, the market players are focusing on stabilizing their position through continuation in their relentless efforts.

In 2021, shifting preferences from welding, rivets andtraditional fastening methods to advanced structural adhesives continues to boost the growing demands for structural adhesives in different sectors.

Presence of volatile organic compounds in these adhesives usually have an adverse impact on human health causing nausea, headache, kidney damages etc that somehow restricts some users to use these adhesives. However, manufacturers are launching many new and highly advanced structural adhesives with reduced concentration of organic compounds to create considerable attraction among the users in 2021.

Smart innovations are acting as a key growth factor for structural adhesives in 2021. The new adhesives are guaranteeingto be environmental and human friendly fascinating global consumers towards it. At present, different industrial sectors including aerospace, railways, buses and trucks, marine, automotives etc are opting for these adhesives in comparison to traditional ways of bondings due to their excellent mechanic performance, high strength, load-bearing capacity, durability as well as resistance.

Highly advanced structural adhesives are getting launched in the market by leading corporations. Henkel and Huntsman Corporation are among the leading players adding new range of adhesives to this market.

These key players are increasing investments in R&D activities for achieving technological advancements in structural adhesives. Some other initiatives taken by the manufacturers to improve their market presence includes merging with other leading corporations, bringing innnovations in their offerings, new product launches, upgradations, joint ventures etc.

For instance, Scottt Bader Corporation introduced a new structural adhesive in the market on March 2020 namely “Crestabond M7-04” which is a 1:1 MMA structural adhesive. This adhesive is a toughened two component acrylic adhesive designed specially for bonding composites, thermoplastics and metals. The new launch added immense progress to this market by attracting global consumers towards it.

In addition to Scott Bader, Henkel Corporation collaborated with Covestro Enterprizes on 3rd March, 2020 for Li-ion Cell Assembly to construct battery molecules with cylindrical cells through Covestro’s Bayblend material and efficiently essembled with Henkel’s loctite adhesives. Despite Covid-19, Huntsman Corporation has delivered robust business performance leading to strong organic sales in the third quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, Huntsman Corporation launched an advanced structural adhesive as a part of its commitment to continuous product development on 8th September 2020 called “ARALDITE 2000” designed to provide 80% of all bonding needs from assembly high-performance products to making repairs in tough conditions. These structural adhesives are resistant to high temperatures, water, chemicals etc and are enabling greater innovation, performance and sustainability with well proven applications across Bus & Truck, Rail, Marine and General Industries.

Structural adhesive is used to produce a load-bearing joint. It is often used for engineering and industrial applications to bond the product that may undergo vibration, shock, or chemical exposure. Some of the common examples of structural adhesives are cyanoacrylates, epoxies, and various acrylic and urethanes adhesives. Structural adhesive is formulated from thermosetting resins that need chemical crosslinking with hardener, by heat or catalyst.

Structural adhesives are also widely used in the automotive sector providing better adhesion between plastic and steel. It is also largely used in window glass attachment, doors, clutch plates, brakes, etc. There has been a rise in the use of structural adhesive than conventional fastening techniques.

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development: A Key Driver for Structural Adhesive Demand

Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in construction and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for structural adhesive in the construction sector. Moreover, changing trends in furniture designs are likely to boost the demand further.

In recent years, the use of advanced adhesive technologies has become prominent in the construction sector. Development of processes and technologies for easy heal, recycle, and self-heal of the bonded structure is also gaining traction across the globe with a rise in modern infrastructure.

The demand for polyurethane adhesive is growing owing to the increasing demand for bonding of sheet molding compounds, plastics, and cryogenic application. Meanwhile, the growth in marine and transportation industry is driving the demand for methacrylate adhesives. The structural adhesives sales in the transportation industry is likely to increase owing to its ability to reduce weight, enhance composites structural integrity and increase fuel efficiency.

Stringent environmental regulation by governments are likely to hamper the growth of structural adhesives. There has been a rise in standards related to the VOC emission and solvent-based formulations. Owing to the harmful effects of VOC, countries including Canada, the US, and European Union have imposed strict regulations on VOC emissions.

Regulations on the solvent based adhesives including VOC are driving the demand for water-based structural adhesives. This has also led to the increase in the development of new structural adhesives using eco-friendly formulations.

Asia Pacific Key to Structural Adhesive Market Growth

Asia Pacific and Japan are likely to continue dominance in the structural adhesive market. The demand for structural adhesive is growing in India and China owing to the significant rise in the infrastructure and construction sector. India is likely to spend billions on development of infrastructure. Meanwhile, countries across the globe are showing significant interest in investing in India, with a special focus on renewable energy, real estate, textile and automotive sector.

The major demand for structural adhesive in Asia Pacific is likely to come from automotive, infrastructure, marine, and truck and bus application. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the structural adhesive market. Increasing use of lightweight and small components in various sectors in the US is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the country.

Structural Adhesive Market – Competitive Landscape

With stringent government regulations on coatings and adhesives, manufacturers in the structural adhesive market are focusing on developing new eco-friendly structural adhesives. Moreover, the latest trend towards lightweight design and high productivity is increasing the use of structural adhesives providing an opportunity for product innovation.

The manufacturers are focusing on new product development. For instance, Arkema has introduced new UV-curable resins. The new resins offer various benefits including flexibility, durability, and impact resistance.

