Laser Module Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Laser Module Market: Introduction

The increasing demand, particularly from the telecommunication industry, for a compact, small-sized, efficient and low-energy consuming laser has led to the introduction of laser diodes. Furthermore, with the growing use of laser diodes in combination with technological progression, laser modules were introduced in the market.

Integration of multiple laser diodes, in combination with optics, cooling devices, electrical elements, etc. (in some cases) in a module has result into a laser module. Small divergent beams (especially when used with optics such as microoptics, and anamorphic prism pairs), ESD protection, low power consumption, compact design, and enhanced output when compared with other types of lasers, and enhanced efficiency are some of the advantages/features of laser modules. The key applications of laser modules are across optical fiber systems, compact disc (CD) players, laser printers, remote-control devices, and intrusion detection systems. The increasing demand and adoption of optical fiber systems is as a result expected to drive the demand for laser modules.

The laser module market has witnessed significant traction in the past four years, in terms of value, and is furthermore expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Laser Module Market: Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the laser module market is the increasing demand for laser module from the telecommunications industry, especially from developed (the U.S., U.K., etc.) and developing countries (India, China, Brazil, Mexico, etc.). Increasing awareness regarding the advantages associated with laser modules and diodes and the expansion of laser-related products, in terms of value, are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the global laser modules market over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with the acquisition and implementation of the product is expected to be the major restraining factor in the growth of the global laser module market over the forecast period. Besides, the low intensity associated with the laser produced by a laser module is expected to act as a barrier in the adoption of the laser module across the industry verticals.

Laser Module Market: Segmentation

The global laser module market can be segmented on the basis of wavelength, application and region.

On the basis of wavelength, the laser module market is segmented as:

Ultraviolet

Blue or Blue-Violet

Green

Red

Infrared or Near-Infrared

Owing to the increasing application, availability and manufacturing of infrared/near-infrared laser modules, the Infrared or Near-Infrared segment is expected to hold a major share in the global laser modules market.

On the basis of enterprise type, the laser module market is segmented as:

Optical Fibers

Medical

Military and Defense

Sensors

Others

Of the above mentioned industry verticals, major adoption of laser module is witnessed in the optical fibers and telecommunication industry. In addition to this, the Optical Fibers segment is expected to exhibit the maximum growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth associated with fiber optical systems, in terms of revenue.

Laser Module Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the laser module market are LASER COMPONENTS GmbH, ProPhotonix, Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH, Apinex.com, Newport Corporation, Quarton Inc., Coherent, Inc., and RS Components, among others.

Laser Module Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the global laser module market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) is expected to dominate the global laser module market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia Pacific in the global laser module market, in terms of revenue. China is expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of fiber optic systems in the country. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period.

