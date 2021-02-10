Upcoming Growth Trends in the Drip Irrigation Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —The global drip irrigation market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8%. The rise in the popularity of drip irrigation solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by drip irrigation manufacturers and distributors due to the large agriculture sector driven by regional demand and exports that are adopting drip irrigation services in the region.

Increasing concerns over water withdrawal and government initiatives are the key factor driving the growth in the drip irrigation market during the forecast period

Drip irrigation helps minimize water loss due to evaporation by distributing water through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. Drip irrigation methods are known to offer a significant advantage in efficiency against other conventional irrigation methods, including sprinkler and flooding. The adoption of micro irrigation technology has helped achieve higher cropping and irrigation intensity, which has made a significant impact on resource saving, cultivation cost, crop yield, and farm productivity. This technology has received considerable attention from policymakers and government for its perceived ability to contribute significantly toward agricultural productivity and economic growth.

By emitter type, inline emitters dominated the drip irrigation market

Emitters are the most crucial components of a drip irrigation system as they discharge water flowing through the lateral over the crop root area. The role of emitters is to discharge water at a predetermined rate and help prevent clogging. Inline emitters are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. They may be flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or may be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field crops. They help provide maximum resistance against clogging and are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation. The end-users of inline emitters have substantial labor savings, as emitters are preinstalled. The inline emitters are molded into the dripline, which helps negate the costs for additional emitters.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is estimated to be the largest between 2020 and 2025 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation in 2020. The region is marking a dramatic shift from the installation of basic irrigation facilities to the adoption of precision irrigation systems through technological upgrading. The focus of agriculture has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops. Due to these changes, irrigation facilities are expected to modernize their irrigation management and preferably their infrastructure. Drip irrigation has become an essential aspect as commercial crops are sensitive to the amount of water required and the time taken for its delivery.

Key Market Players:

The key drip irrigation manufacturers in this market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US). These players are undertaking a strategy involving new product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations & agreements to improve their market position and extend their competitive advantage.