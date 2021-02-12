The impact of COVID-19 on Deaerators Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

With the burgeoning demand for deaerators in boiler feed water treatment applications, the global market for deaerators is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years. Manufacturers are expected to increase focus on leveraging this trend by introducing deaerators that can be employed in applications involving the extremes of 100% make-up water (<50 ?F) and substantial as well as hot condensate returns.

Adoption of advanced technologies to introduce innovative features of deaeration equipment that can improve the efficiency and lifecycle of boilers used in feed water treatment applications is on the rise. Furthermore, deaerator manufacturers are also working towards increasing the gas removal efficiency of deaerators to discern growth in end-use industries including water treatment and power generation industries. Eventually, stakeholders in the deaerators market are likely to invest heavily in research & development (R&D) for improving the reliability as well as cost-efficiency of deaerators, especially in large capacity applications.

Leading manufacturers in the deaerators market are focusing on expanding their customer base across various industries and regions, aiming at achieving long term global growth in this landscape. In the coming years, increasing focus on the adoption of low emissions and high efficiency technology in the manufacturing of deaerators that include air quality control systems will influence emerging trends in the deaerators market.

Deaerators have long been used in water tube boilers and power plant systems as they raise temperature of feedwater while removing dissolved oxygen. They protect the power plants or any steam system from the effects of corrosive gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide by reducing them to a level where the corrosion is minimized. Deaerators protect the boiler or heater tubes from getting corroded which not only improve efficiency but also increase life of the equipment. As deaerators raise the feedwater temperature, the boiler requires less fuel to convert the feedwater into usable steam. This is likely to be key factor driving growth of the global deaerators market.

Growing government initiatives to prevent adverse environmental impact, various forms of pollution, and global warming by reducing carbon emission is influencing manufacturers to adopt nuclear fuels. Increase in adoption of such clean source of energy with reduced emission of harmful greenhouse gas is expected to propel the growth of deaerators market. Growth in the use of nuclear power across various countries including China and India is one of the key trends that will gain traction in deaerators market in the coming years. High investment in nuclear power generation is further likely to auger well with the growth of deaerators market.

Growing Applications in the Nuclear Industry to Energize the Global Deaerators Market

Deaerators are widely used in nuclear power plants in power generation cycles and to remove all the gases, including oxygen, from the boiler feedwater. Owing to a drastic upsurge in nuclear power generation in China, the global nuclear industry is gaining traction. By the end of 2016, nuclear power plants of the capacity of over 392 gigawatts were installed across the globe, which is the highest level of nuclear capacity ever installed before. 447 nuclear power reactors were active in over 30 countries, and 60 nuclear power reactors were under construction in around 15 countries in mid-2017. As the global demand for nuclear energy is increasing rapidly, the global deaerators market is witnessing excellent growth due to an imperative role of deaerators in nuclear power generation processes.

It is expected that the global installed nuclear power capacity may increase by 43% by the end of 2030 as compared to that in 2016. The growth in global nuclear power capacity is likely to continue, with an increase by 83% in 2040 and 123% by the end of 2050. Out of 195 countries in the world, around 30 have already installed nuclear power plants, among which, 13 countries are in the process of constructing new plants, and 16 countries have proposed to build new reactors. Apart from these 30 countries, 28 more countries are interested in installing nuclear power generation plants. With the up-gradation and expansion of the global nuclear industry, the demand for deaerators is likely to swell in different parts of the world.

International Standards to Create Challenges for Manufacturing Companies in the Global Deaerators Market

Market players have to comply with several standards and gain certain certifications from international authoritarian organizations before they can market and distribute deaerators in the global market. The Heat Exchange Institute (HEI) recently released the 10th edition of Standards and Typical Specifications that all the tray type deaerators must comply with. It provides guidelines for manufacturers, customers, as well as distributors in the global deaerators market on the construction, design, and desired operation of tray type deaerators.

All the types of deaerators manufactured and distributed in the European deaerators market have to fully comply with all the requirements of the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) developed by the European Union. The Pressure Equipment Directive applies to the design of stationary pressure equipment such as deaerators. In addition, the NACE International has developed guidelines on standard recommended practices to prevent, detect, and correct the incidences of deaerator cracking in steam generation industrial plants. Complying with various regulations and international standards can make it challenging for deaerator manufacturers to introduce cost-effective products in the global deaerators market.

