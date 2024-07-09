Allergy Diagnostics Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 13,060.1 Million by 2034 at a 7.7% of CAGR

The allergy diagnostics market is witnessing substantial growth, with current sales estimated at USD 6,220 million in 2024. Projected to thrive at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% through 2034, the market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 13,060.1 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing prevalence of allergies, technological advancements, and heightened awareness among patients.

Allergies have emerged as a significant global health concern, affecting millions worldwide and placing substantial strain on healthcare infrastructures. The demand for accurate and timely allergy diagnostics is escalating, fueled by rising incidences of conditions such as food allergies, allergic rhinitis, asthma, and atopic dermatitis.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from allergies, which are a major health concern that put a significant burden on healthcare systems. Effective allergy diagnoses are therefore more important than ever. The market’s expansion highlights how important cutting-edge diagnostic technologies are to controlling and lessening the effects of allergies on people and healthcare systems.

The study also asserts that growing air pollution and a lack of awareness regarding food and medication allergies in emerging and impoverished countries are pushing industry players to produce cheaply priced allergy diagnostic kits. According to a World Health Organization report, 461,000 people worldwide die from asthma-related causes each year, while over 262 million people suffer from asthma.

The market for allergy diagnostics will rise overall because of the necessity for effective treatment and treating the underlying causes of asthma. During COVID-19, the market for allergy diagnostics expanded moderately. This is the outcome of medical practitioners treating COVID patients instead of immunological therapy due to the epidemic.

Virtual care and restricted visitation approaches were used in cases of patients with severe asthma or other allergic reactions in order to limit human contact and prevent the spread of viruses.

The development of affordable at-home diagnostic tools for food sensitivities and allergies is expected to accelerate market expansion in the years to come. These applications will lighten the workload for hospitals and labs, which will lower the expense of allergy diagnostics and treatment. Given that automated allergy diagnostics is becoming more and more popular in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals due to its high efficacy, it is projected that the market will expand rapidly in the next years. The United States and Canada are anticipated to produce extremely promising chances that would aid in the market’s overall growth.

“Surge in food allergies cases along with increasing incidence of asthma in children will catapult the demand of allergy diagnostics during the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Allergy diagnostics market is highly competitive market owing to presence of global market players. Market players are employing multiple marketing techniques to expand their global outreach.

Allergy diagnostics market players are focusing towards employing organic and inorganic strategies to expand their global foothold.

Inorganic strategies include strategic merger and acquisition and forming an alliance with regional distributors to strengthen their supply chain channels.

They are also emphasizing towards faster product approvals, product development and patenting.

Prominent players operating in the allergy diagnostics market are:

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

HOB Biotech Group Co

bioMérieux

Hycor Biomedical Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

R-Biopharm AG

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Key Segments of Allergy Diagnostic Market Report:

By Product Type:

The market is bifurcated into fungal allergy diagnostic, and neutral lactase enzymes.

By Allergen Type:

Key allergen type present in the industry include inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens.

By Test Type:

The report consists of key test types like in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests.

By End User:

Key end users present in the industry include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, academic research institutes, and other end users.

By Region:

Analysis of the market has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

