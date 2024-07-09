Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market to Reach USD 750.3 Million by 2034 at a 3.90% of CAGR

The handheld ultrasound scanner market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve a market size of USD 750.3 million by 2034. Forecasted to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90%, the market is currently valued at USD 511.8 million in 2024. This growth is driven by advancements in ultrasound technology and increasing accessibility to healthcare services globally.

Handheld ultrasound scanners have revolutionized medical diagnostics by offering portability, ease of use, and real-time imaging capabilities. These devices are widely used across various medical specialties, including emergency medicine, obstetrics, cardiology, and primary care, due to their ability to provide immediate diagnostic insights at the point of care.

As healthcare providers and patients alike recognize the benefits of quick and accurate diagnostics, the handheld ultrasound scanner market is set to experience continuous expansion. This trend highlights the pivotal role of technological innovation in enhancing patient care and improving healthcare outcomes globally.

Technological developments have resulted in the development of portable ultrasound scanners that are easy to use and can be coupled via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi with smartphones or tablets. Smooth photo transmission to medical institutions is made possible by these features, which also improve user-friendliness and expedite treatment planning and diagnostics.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Dynamics

The global market for handheld ultrasound scanners is growing due to a number of factors, including technological advancements in medical imaging devices, an increase in non-radiologist use of these devices, the benefits of international trade agreements, an increase in the import of imaging diagnostics systems, an increase in healthcare expenditures, a rise in the number of medical device manufacturers, an increased focus on inorganic growth by healthcare companies, innovations and developments in ultrasound scanning technology, modernization of healthcare investment, changing healthcare patterns, an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, and the adoption of distribution and licensing agreements by various players to increase product penetration. However, there are limitations due to things like non-standardized product pricing, growing consumption taxes, a shortage of qualified specialists, a lack of research and development in some fields, and medical device counterfeiting to the growth of the global handheld ultrasound scanners market.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Segmental Highlights

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market is segmented by end user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, ASCs and others), modality type (wired scanners and wireless scanners), display type (black and white display and colour display) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

In 2021, the North America handheld ultrasound scanners market was dominated by the US, which held a share of approximately 86.6%. Over the forecast period, the U.S. market is expected to experience a stable growth rate of 10.2%, which is considered lucrative. Despite the fact that the majority of maternal deaths in the U.S. could be prevented, they have been increasing since 2000.

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market was predominantly led by wired modalities in 2021, accounting for a share of approximately 83.6%. According to FMI’s projections, this segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory with a steady CAGR of about 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, colored display held the majority of revenue share in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market at 60.4%. The segment is expected to experience gradual growth with a CAGR of 10.0% throughout the evaluation period. Colored display ultrasound scanners are known for their ability to capture images with accuracy and precision, which may contribute to their popularity and continued growth in the market.

The hospital segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 37.2% in the handheld ultrasound scanners market in 2021. Going forward, the segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory with a gradual CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for handheld ultrasound scanners in hospitals, which can provide healthcare professionals with real-time images for diagnosis and monitoring purposes.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Competition Analysis

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market research report includes company profiles of key players involved in the daily operations of handheld ultrasound scanners. Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Signostics Limited, Sonoscanner SARL, Mobisante, Inc., Terason (Teratech corp.), Shenzhen Sunway Medical Device Co., Ltd., Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd., Healcerion, Co., Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd (Meditech Group), Sino-Hero(Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Caresono Technology CO., Ltd., Sonostar Technologies Co., Ltd., DGH Technology, Inc., and Xuzhou Palmary Electronics Co., Ltd., are the key players analysed in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market research study.

Key Segments Covered in Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market Report

By Modality:

Wired

Wireless

By Display:

Black & White Display

Color Display

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

