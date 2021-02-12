Kokumi Flavor Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Kokumi flavor has started to gain traction among some of the innovative cuisines. Due to the long-standing dominance of ethnic food, kokumi flavor market can expand multifold. The key factors contributing to the growth of kokumi flavor market include the growth in base of consumers experimenting with food taste. Another factor that contributes towards generating demand is the ability of this flavor to enhance and provide rich texture to even the most uninteresting cuisines which have low sodium, potassium, or fat content. This enhanced flavor is often used by culinary experts to reduce the usage of sugar, salts, or any other similar flavoring agent. Therefore, kokumi flavor delivers more of what one craves meanwhile reducing what consumers do not need and keep the original flavor intact.

Regional Overview of Kokumi Flavor

After the emergence of kokumi in Japan, the demand for flavor spread throughout the globe at a significant pace. Since the flavor is mostly obtained from fermented protein so it is only found in food items that have highly rich protein contents for example beef, pork, fish and chicken. Hence the key consumers of kokumi flavor include countries that have these raw materials as their main ingredients. Hence in Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Indonesia are major consumers. On the other hand, the American and European countries have also started to acknowledge the rich sensation created by the flavor and the demand for Kokumi is now on a constant rise in those regions as well. The market is also expected to mark rising demands in countries like the USA, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Market Segmentation of Kokumi Flavor

The market of kokumi flavor can be segmented into 2 parts based on form: Liquid Powder

Based on type kokumi flavor can be segmented into following types: Glutathione Gamma-glutamyl-valyl-glycine Glutathione + Kokumi Substance Other Gamma-Glutamyl peptides

Based on sales channel the kokumi flavor market can be segmented as follows: Modern Retail Online Retail

Market Dynamics of Kokumi Flavor

With growing health concerns throughout the globe, the demand for diet foods has grown drastically. Kokumi being a flavor enhancer can utilize this opportunity for enhancing the flavors of fat, sodium, sweet deprived diet food products. After the approval of Gamma-glutamyl-peptides by the WHO expert committee the market is expected to grow in the European as well as American regions. The demand for Kokumi in the eastern Asian countries is also increasing with a constant rate due to kokumi’s ability to provide a substitute for flavor enhancers while keeping the original flavors and reducing unnecessary ingredients. Apart from these benefits craving that is generated by kokumi will also aid the growth of the product in the regions where it is already launched.

Key Players in the market of Kokumi Flavor

Ajinomoto Co., Nikken Foods, and RC fine foods are the key players in the market of Kokumi flavor. Ajinomoto Co. was the first company that was able to isolate Kokumi in form of Glutathione during the 1980s which were unstable and evaporated quickly. Since then the key research concern for the company was to find Kokumi agents that were stable and had richer texture. Similarly, Nikken foods are concentrating on making their product more craving so that it performs well in the market. On the other hand, RC fine foods are focused on incorporating the ability of Umami along with Kokumi to provide enhanced flavor and texture. Among all the major corporations in the market, Ajinomoto has invested the most resources for enhancement of the enhancement of their product. Due to the high potential of growth in the market, it is speculated that the market will be experiencing influx of investors in near future.

Due to lack of awareness of the Kokumi flavor in the European and American regions, Ajinomoto has emerged as the largest revenue generator in the Kokumi market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Kokumi Market

Kokumi being a flavor enhancer plays a key role in enhancing the flavor of snacks as well as various continental cuisines. Snacks that are part of FMCG products have marked a notable rise in demands during the lockdowns. This demand is a direct result of the stockpiling trend which was also motivated by lockdowns imposed by various governments. An increase in the rise of demands of various FMCG products has directly increased the market of Kokumi during the lockdowns. Although during the initial stages of lockdown a slump was also recorded in the market due to various trade restrictions implemented on a global scale.

Hence the impact of COVID-19 on the kokumi market has remained largely positive and the market is expected to grow in the short as well as long term.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Kokumi flavor market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Kokumi flavor market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as form, type, sales channel, and region.

The Kokumi flavor market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments of the Kokumi flavor Market Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends / Issues / Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Value Chain of the Kokumi Flavor Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East) Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

The kokumi flavor market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the clean label vinegar market provides an in-depth analysis of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the kokumi flavor market. Changing market dynamics in the kokumi flavor market. In-depth kokumi flavor market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value. Recent industry trends and developments in the kokumi flavor market. Competitive landscape. Strategies of key players and products offered. Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the kokumi flavor market. A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

