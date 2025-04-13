State Bar Association of North Dakota Approves RPost’s RMail for Member Benefit

RPost’s RMail service, an all-in-one email extension for security and compliance, is now approved by the State Bar Association of North Dakota as a member benefit.

Posted on 2025-04-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — The State Bar Association of North Dakota has officially approved RPost’s RMail service as a member benefit, providing attorneys with a secure and compliant email solution. RMail, a comprehensive email extension that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, enhances security with encryption, compliance, and productivity features. It also offers Registered Email™, providing legal proof of email delivery and receipt, ensuring attorneys can safeguard sensitive client data.

RPost’s service is designed to be easy for lawyers, clients, and staff to use, with no extra software or downloads required. The service has been praised for its simplicity and effectiveness, earning recognition from over 20 bar associations and winning the World Mail Award for “Best in Security.” Additionally, RPost offers a member discount and provides an educational campaign focused on cybersecurity and technology best practices to help legal professionals stay ahead of emerging threats.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/state-bar-association-north-dakota-approves-rpost-member-benefit-provide-cyber-security-resources

Express Press Release Distribution