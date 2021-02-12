Nutraceutical Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031

Health is a point of concern for most of the people before consumption of any food or beverage. With the growing awareness regarding health, there is an increase in the number of people that prefer consuming foods that provide health benefits along with nutrients. Nutraceuticals are food items that possess some kind of medicinal properties along with nutritional value. There is a rapid increase in popularity as well as the demand for nutraceuticals.

Nutraceuticals usually consist of natural ingredients that provide health benefits to the consumers and are not synthesized chemicals for a particular purpose. The nutraceutical may be used as food additives in order to increase the value of foods or beverages or consumed separately in order to supplement the food. With the increasing popularity and awareness about their benefits, the global nutraceutical market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period.

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Nutraceuticals

There is a rapid increase in the demand for nutraceuticals due to their nutritional as well as medicinal properties. Rising awareness regarding consumption of healthy food and increasing number of health-conscious people are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the nutraceuticals market. The increasing demand for preventive health care and rising cost of health care are factors expected to fuel the demand for nutraceuticals. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of nutraceutical is expected fuel the growth of the global nutraceutical market in terms of value as well as volume over the forecast period.

Global Nutraceutical Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global nutraceutical market has been segmented into:

Functional Food Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Fortified Flour Ionized Salts Others

Functional Beverages Vegetable and Fruit Drinks and Juices Non- carbonated Drinks Dairy Drinks Others



Dietary Supplements Proteins Vitamins Herbal Others

Personal Care

On the basis of form, the global nutraceutical market has been segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

Capsules

Semi-Solid Pills

Global Nutraceutical Market: Key Players

The global nutraceutical market is growing at a robust pace. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nutraceutical market are Nestle, Cargill, PepsiCo Inc., Amway Enterprises, General Mills, Inc., Herbalife International Inc., Kellogg Co., Marlyn Nutraceuticals, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., and Royal DSM.

