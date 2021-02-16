Hyaluronic Acid Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

– Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025. Hyaluronic acid is also termed as hyaluronan or HA, is an organic compound that fits the branch of carbohydrates and further to its polysaccharides segment. HA is prepared in laboratory by numerous procedures, which includes extraction from rooster combs, in-vitro and bacterial production.

It is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan, which is present in the connective, neural and epithelial tissues of living organisms. Due to its hydrophilic nature, hyaluronic acid is used as lubricants and shock absorbers in various joint disorders, including osteoarthritis. The Hyaluronic Acid Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The rapid growth of aging population coupled with significant increase of the disease conditions such as ulcers, osteoarthritis, and dry are documented as major factors of Hyaluronic Acid industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. On the other hand, allergic reactions, other cost effective treatments along with several regulations concerns could act as restraints in the growth of global Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic Acid Market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region.

Single Injection, Three Injection, Five Injection, and other product types could be explored in Hyaluronic Acid in the forecast period. Three-injection cycle accounted for the substantial market share of Hyaluronic Acid and is expected to gain popularity over the forecast period. The dose is injected into synovial fluid of knee and hip to ease movement and improve joint pain. These doses are taken in the span of 3 to 5 weeks depending on the condition and severity of the disease.

Single injection cycle is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a highest CAGR in the coming years. This is accredited to the preference of patients to short duration of treatment and quick results. In 2016, Genzyme Corporation received the FDA approval for its single injection treatment regimen, Synvisc-One. The product contains high-molecular-weight polymers that act as a lubricant and reduce pain due to osteoarthritis.

The key players of hyaluronic acid industry are Allergan, Anika Therapeutics, Sanofi (Genzyme), Salix Pharmaceuticals, Dentsply International, Seikagaku Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GaldermaS.A, Zimmer Holdings, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of the global Hyaluronic Acid Market in terms of revenue and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The U.S. is the most important market and accounts for majority share of North America. The population in this region is more conscious about aging and is open to adopt new treatment methods.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. Japan is one of the highest contributors to the Asia Pacific revenue, due to its large geriatric population and growing awareness amongst people about aesthetics.

