Accel Research Sites appoints new CEO

LAKE MARY, Fla., 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — Accel Research Sites today announced that Lora Parahovnik PhD, formerly the company’s vice president of clinical operations, has been named CEO.

Parahovnik is a globally experienced leader in the Clinical Research, Clinical Affairs and Operations, Translational and Basic Research, Scientific Writing, Educational Training and Grants Submission at a world-class level. Parahovnik is a skilled Clinical Trials Expert with over 7 years of experience in full cycle clinical project management including administering, directing, supervising and coordinating multiple projects concurrently from conception to completion. She has provided multi-regional and national leadership in the execution of the scope of work, objectives, the quality of deliverables and other Clinical Operations activities directly impacting the Health Care System implications.

She joined the Accel team in March 2020, just as COVID-19 grew to global proportions, and she helped lead the Accel team in multiple clinical trials for vaccine candidates across trial sites contributing to enrollment of significant sample size for the COVID-19 vaccine trials in US.

As CEO, Parahovnik looks to grow connections with researchers, providers and the community to focus on decentralized platforms and deliver high-standard patient-centered clinical research.

“The fight against COVID-19 proves just how essential clinical trials are for the good of all people and the advancement of the medical field,” Parahovnik said. “I’m incredibly proud of what the Accel Research Sites team has accomplished, and I look forward to building on our strengths as CEO.”

Parahovnik previously worked as a VP of Clinical Research with a global medical device company. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science degree from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Bar-Ilan University in Israel.

Accel Research Sites provides novel treatment options in all major therapeutic areas. It has more than 30 locations, including a 62-bed Phase 1 unit in Florida and units in Georgia and Alabama. Accel Research Sites has enrolled more than 12,000 patients in more than 1,000 trials since its inception in 1998.

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit accelresearchsites.com.

About Accel Clinical Services

Accel Clinical Services is a portfolio of companies dedicated to supporting independent physicians and their patients in the delivery of high-quality medical care. It serves as the parent company to subsidiaries built to align services around the needs of its customers: Accel Research Sites, Accel Trial Connections Network, Accel Patient Communities, Accel Provider Communities, and Accel Research Management.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

