Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Growth Drivers

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations. The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments. It maps market sizes and growth rates for each subsegment and identifies segments poised for rapid growth in each geographic segment.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

# High Replacement Rates

# Increased Private Sector Investments and Expansions

# Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors

# Huge Patient Base in India

# Development of Patient Monitors With Wireless and Sensor Technology

# Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124

On the basis of product,

The critical care devices market is divided into three major segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the critical care devices market in emerging nations in 2016. Increasing patient population base, development of new patient monitors with wireless and sensor technology, and increasing private sector investments are driving the growth of North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market segment.

The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions. However, shortage of ICU beds and high adoption of refurbished products are shrinking the revenue growth of this Asia Critical Care Equipment Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124

Geographical Scenario: The global market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.

Global Leaders: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.