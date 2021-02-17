Dissolving Pulp Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018–2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Dissolving Pulp Market: An Overview

The global demand for natural products is increasing with every passing day. That apart, the plentiful availability of cellulose natural polymer on earth has made the work of pulp and paper industry manufacturers quite easy. Dissolving pulp, also known as cellulose, is being produced in huge quantities due to its wide applicability in textile, cigarette, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Various characteristics of dissolving pulp, such as high cellulose percentage, alkali solubility, the high degree of polymerization and low hemicellulose content, make it quite suitable for a wide range of applications. High cellulose content dissolving pulp is used in textiles and industrial products, including rayon staples, acetates, tire cords and other products. Dissolving pulp can be cast into a film, regenerate into a sponge or spun into textile fiber. The derivation of dissolving pulp without dissolution can also produce an array of products. High purity gives dissolving pulp its trademark whiteness, which makes it suitable for paper products, including vulcanized fiber and filter paper. On acid hydrolysis, dissolving pulp mechanically disintegrates into fine precipitate, which can be used as a filler for various polymers. Overall, the global dissolving pulp market is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Dynamics

The globally growing demand for sustainably renewable natural products is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of dissolving pulp market during the forecast period. Easy availability and high sustainability offered by dissolving pulp are expected to further push the growth of the global dissolving pulp market. Extensive use of dissolving pulp in the textile industry is also projected to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market during the forecast period. Dissolving pulp is considered as a potential substitute for cotton, which is likely to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market. The growing cigarette industry and growing use of dissolving pulp as a filter in cigarettes will prove to be a key factor driving the growth of global dissolving pulp market. Increasing use of dissolving pulp in cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals and other industries will also contribute to the growth of global dissolving pulp market in the near future. However, the shift of paper-grade pulp producers towards the production of dissolving pulp might lead to the threat of overcapacity of dissolving pulp. Thus it can affect the pricing and expected to hamper the growth of the global dissolving pulp market.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

The global dissolving pulp market is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan as this region is the largest producer and consumer of dissolving pulp. The demand in the APEJ region will mainly come from textile and cigarette industries. China and India are the biggest dissolving pulp producers and consumers in the APEJ region. North America is the next largest producer and supplier of dissolving pulp owing to growing demand from textile and other industries. The North America region is closely followed by Western Europe in terms of value and volume. The Middle East and Africa region is also a significant shareholder in the dissolving pulp market and is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. South Africa is the largest producer of dissolving pulp in this region as the world’s largest dissolving pulp mill is located in South Africa.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Acetylation

Etherification

Nitration

Xanthation

Others

On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Wood Pulp Softwood Pulp Hardwood Pulp

Cotton linters

Bamboo

On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Textiles

Cigarette Filters

Food additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paint

Others

Dissolving Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global dissolving pulp market are:

Sappi Limited

Rayonier Advanced Materials

LENZING AG

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Bracell Limited

Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Aditya Birla Group

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Jilin Shixian Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd.

Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

