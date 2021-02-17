Feed Anticoccidials Market is Projected to Reach $429 Million by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Feed Anticoccidials Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Swine), Type (Monensin, Salinomycin, Narasin, Diclazuril), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source (Chemical, Natural), Mode of Consumption (Oral, Injection) And Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Feed Anticoccidials Market is projected to reach USD 429 million by 2025, from USD 331 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing threat of coccidiosis in livestock and growing demand from the Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and African regions.

The use of anticoccidials in feed additives is projected to remain moderate during the forecast period globally.

Use of anticoccidials is limited in the European and North American countries; therefore, there is limited access to anticoccidials in these regions. It is expected that the European region will ban the usage of anticoccidials in the feed from 2021 which furthermore restricts the entry of anticoccidials in this region. However, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa have lenient regulations on these anticoccidials, which increases the demand for anticoccidials from these regions. Also, the availability of alternatives is deficient in these regions, which further increases the demand for anticoccidials in the feed from these regions, thus, balancing the growth restricted by European and North American regions.

The poultry segment is estimated to dominate the feed Anticoccidials market in 2019.

Coccidiosis is seen majorly in the chicken, which is one of the major factor contributing the largest share for the poultry segment. There is a high prevalence of coccidiosis in the breeders due to lower immunity, which fuels the market for anticoccidials in the breeders feed. Anticoccidials in poultry are primarily required and used for both prevention and treatment. Majority of species of Eimeria are seen in chicken which includes Eimeria acervulina, E. brunette, E. necatrix, E. tenella, E. maxima, E. mitis, E. mivati and E. hagani which increases the demand of anticoccidials for prevention and treatment of coccidiosis.

With the lenient regulations, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the feed anticoccidials market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the feed anticoccidials market in 2019, due to lenient regulations on the usage of anticoccidial in feed and increasing livestock population in the region. Moreover, the availability of chemical anticoccidials is more in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and India fuels the market for feed anticoccidials in this region. Ban on the usage of chemical anticoccidials in Europe and limitations on its usage in North American is fueling the demand in the Asia Pacific region. Lack of awareness regarding the usage of chemical anticoccidials and its hazards in animals is the primary reason for the growth of anticoccidials in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. Key companies in feed anticoccidials include Elanco Animal Health (US), Huvepharma (Bulgaria), Phibro Animal Health (US), Ceva Animal Health (France), Zoetis (US), Impextraco (Belgium), Kemin Industries (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Virbac SA (France), Zydus Animal Health (India), Bioproperties Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Qilu Animal Health Products Co. Ltd. (China).

