Acrylamide Reduction Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Adverse health effect of Acrylamide Contribute for the Market Growth

In 2002, the research exertions on acrylamide in foodstuff by Swedish National Food Authority and the University of Stockholm founded that acrylamide in food has noxious effects. Acrylamide is a neurotoxin and considered as a carcinogen for humans and animals as well. Acrylamide forms during high temperature cooking including baking, frying, roasting, and others in starchy food products. The bakery products such as bread, bread rolls, biscuits, and other products contain a large amount of acrylamide influencing the dietary pattern and adversely affect the health of individuals. Different products are offered by manufacturers which reduces the amount of acrylamide in bakery products.

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority published an assessment stating that acrylamide in food increases the risk of developing cancer. Since acrylamide present in many food products, manufacturers gains the opportunity to offer products which can help in acrylamide reduction for baking solutions.

Acrylamide Reduction Market Expected to Witness Growth over the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the acrylamide reduction products is the increasing consumer awareness towards health and inclusion of healthy diet in daily food. The rising consumer awareness towards the adverse effects of acrylamide presence in food products owing to the demand for products offering acrylamide reduction for bakery solutions.

The growing food & bakery industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the acrylamide reduction market over the forecast period. The growing consumer demand for healthy food alternatives and packaged food products including bakery products likely to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The macroeconomic factors such as European Food Safety Authority concern to increase awareness among consumers and efforts to regulate the food & bakery products likely to impact the growth of the products offering acrylamide reduction for baking solutions in the global market.

Global Acrylamide Reduction Market Growth Triggered by Growing Bakery Industry

The global acrylamide reduction market can be segmented on the basis of product type as yeast, asparaginase, acidulants, amino acids, and salts such as calcium salt etc., and others. The product segment asparaginase is expected to be more prominent for the reduction of acrylamide in bakery products and likely to gain the major share of the market in the forecast period.

The acrylamide reducer market can also be segmented on the basis of end-use products such as potato-based food, bakery products, and others.

Global Acrylamide Reduction Market expected to dominate by Western Europe

The global acrylamide reduction for baking solutions market can be segmented on the basis of the geography as Western Europe, North America, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The regional segments also include emerging countries such as China, India, and Poland in the acrylamide reduction market.

Among the segmented regions, sales and demand for the acrylamide reduction in Western Europe are expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The Western Europe market is growing due to the subsequent growth of the food & bakery products industry in the region. Moreover, the European Food Safety Authority regulations on manufacturers to maintain the acrylamide level in the food products likely to boost the growth of the acrylamide reduction market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the substantial growth of the food industry in the developing regions such as Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Latin America is expected to contribute for the growth of the global acrylamide reduction market in the forecast period.

Consumer Growing Awareness Create Ample of Opportunity for the Manufacturers in Acrylamide Reduction Market

Some of the key players in the global acrylamide reduction market are Royal DSM N.V., Novozymes, Renaissance BioScience Corp., Merck &Co., Inc. Porton Biopharma, and others. The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. The marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of acrylamide reduction market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

