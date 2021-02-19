Heparin Market Revenue And Growth Rate Report by 2026

Felton, California , USA, Feb 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global heparin market is anticipated to value USD 7.4 billion until 2026. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2026. An increase in the number of cases associated with deep vein thrombosis, renal diseases, and cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In 2018, the application segment of coronary artery disease dominated the global market due to the increasing number of incidences and prevalence of heart disorders among the millennial population. The venous thromboembolism segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years on account of increasing awareness about thrombosis among the millennial population residing in the developed regions.

The outpatient end-use segment held the largest share across the global market, in 2018. This segment also accounted for the highest CAGR of 2.4% across the global market over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2026 due to the increasing preference of the subcutaneous drug administration route prevailing among the population.

North America accounted for the highest share across the global heparin market, in 2018 due to the rising number of cardiovascular disorders and sports injuries prevailing among the population across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the upcoming years due to emerging opportunities, improved healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives undertaken by governments of countries like China, India, and Japan.

The market for heparins across the globe includes key players such as Baxter, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Leo Pharma A/S, B. Braun Medical Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Constant innovation and new drug development is being undertaken by these players for gaining a cutting edge over other players.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The heparin market has been positively impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in the budget and expenditure on healthcare department by government across several countries has contributed majorly towards the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of cases across the globe has forced governing organizations to home isolate asymptomatic patients. This has triggered the demand for subcutaneous drugs. Also, as people having cardiovascular problems are being considered under the high-risk category, their care is the utmost priority of several countries. Such factors have also promoted new entrants to make huge investments for catering to the rising needs across the globe.

