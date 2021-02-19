Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives

The global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025. RNA therapeutics states to the use of oligonucleotides to target mainly ribonucleic acids (RNA) for research studies to explain functions of genes or therapeutic efforts. Antisense molecules are termed as a synthetic oligodeoxynucleotides (ODN) which are designed in a way that they can hybridize precisely coding mRNA inside the cell. Antisense RNA is always related to RNA interference (RNAi).

Key Players:

  • Olix Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • Isis Pharmaceuticals / Ionis Pharmaceuticals
  • Benitec Biopharma Ltd.
  • Acuitas Therapeutics
  • Arbutus Biopharma (formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals)
  • Silence Therapeutics Plc

Growth Drivers:

Double-stranded RNA fragments initiate the RNAi process, and this double helix is the actual suppressor of its equivalent gene. The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.6% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing occurrence of infectious diseases, coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiac ailments, developed research and development sectors, and rising use of enhanced technology are documented as major factors of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, toxicity of antisense and RNAi molecules-based drugs may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Application Outlook:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiovascular
  • Respiratory Disorders
  • Renal Diseases
  • Neurodegenerative Disorders
  • Genetic Disorders
  • Infectious Diseases

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Pulmonary Delivery
  • Intravenous Injections
  • Intradermal Injections
  • Intraperitoneal Injections
  • Topical Delivery

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing number of clinical trials, government initiative for developing antisense therapeutics, developed research and development laboratories, and high investment by biotechnology industries for development of RNAi therapeutic. The United States is a major consumer of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in this region, as presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative toward R&D and various other forms of siRNA delivery techniques is a strong factor.

