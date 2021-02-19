Everything-as-a-Service Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2027

The adoption of the cloud has increased tremendously in the recent years and is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period. The increasing preference of businesses on cloud-based architecture and high return on investment are major factors driving the adoption of cloud.Service market.

 Segmentation

The Everything-as-a-Service market can be categorized on the basis of the type of service and industry. On the basis of type of service, the Software as a Service segment in the Everything-as-a-Service market has significant share in the market since it was the first subscription based service offered. The demand of Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) in the Everything-as-a-Service market is expected to grow in the forecast period. The adoption of Everything-as-a-Service by Retail and e-commerce and Manufacturing sector is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Everything-as-a-Service market based on type of service:

  • Software as a Service (SaaS)
  • Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
  • Communications-as-a-Service (CaaS)
  • Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)
  • Monitoring-as-a-Service (MaaS)
  • Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)
  • Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
  • Others

Segmentation of the Everything-as-a-Service market based on industry:

  • Automotive
  • Food and Beverage
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Retail and e-commerce
  • Manufacturing
  • Life Science
  • Others

Everything-as-a-Service Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Everything-as-a-Service Market are Solution Analysts Pvt Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Accenture LLP, Cisco Systems, Google Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Jabil Inc., and AT&T Inc.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Everything-as-a-Service Market segments

  • Global Everything-as-a-Service Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Global Everything-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for Everything-as-a-Service Market
  • Global Everything-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved in Everything-as-a-Service Market
  • Everything-as-a-Service Technology
  • Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
  • Global Everything-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Everything-as-a-Service Market includes

  • North America Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • SEA and Other APAC Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan Everything-as-a-Service Market
  • China Everything-as-a-Service Market
  • The Middle East and Africa Everything-as-a-Service Market
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

 

