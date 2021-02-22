Legal Marijuana Market Outlook, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Legal Marijuana Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Legal Marijuana Market is anticipated to reach 146.4 billion by end of 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Robust demand among consumers and growing legalization of recreational and medical marijuana in numerous economies, rising investments by the public and private sector, research and development activities, innovations of safer means for the consumption of marijuana including oils, vapes, tinctures, and other edibles are driving the market.

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Group, Inc.

Tilray

Cronos Group

Organigram Holdings, Inc.

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

Tikun Olam

Growth Drivers:

Increasing number of conditions treated for the usage of medical marijuana and expansion of the patient base across the globe, rise in the adoption rates of marijuana in varied medical applications ranging from cancer, mental disorders, to chronic pain are likely to foster the growth. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Marijuana Type Outlook:

Medical Marijuana

Recreational Marijuana

The “Medical” segment dominated the legal marijuana market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to the fact that several countries have approved hemp products for cancer-induced nausea, chronic pain, and multiple sclerosis. “Recreational” segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the forthcoming period.

Product Type Outlook:

Buds

Oil

Tinctures

In 2016, Bud dominated the market. The factors that contribute to the market growth include widespread acceptance of buds and their low cost as compared to extracts or derivatives. These buds are extensively used for smoking and are in high demand for entertainment.

Application Outlook:

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

The “chronic pain” segment dominated the legal marijuana industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to facts that cannabis help to decrease pain and increase lifespan among patients suffering from chronic pain. However, “Chronic pain” segment is followed by the “Metal disorder” segment and anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the global Legal Marijuana Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific and it is anticipated to record at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

