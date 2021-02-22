Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market Boosted by Rising Demand | DePuy Synthes, Medtronic PLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Growing instances of bone defects among individuals has fuelled demand for the bone grafting techniques in the healthcare industry. As the need to conduct trauma and orthopedic surgeries persist, manufacturers are developing a range of bone grafts or bone graft substitutes to stimulate insufficient or impaired bone regeneration. Since each surgeon faces difficulties to select the most suitable bone graft or bone graft substitute for each trauma and orthopedic surgical procedure that requires bone grafting. Therefore, bone graft or bone graft substitute should have the properties such as the biocompatibility, osteoconductive, osteoinductive, and osteogenic properties, as well as the biomaterial should provide sufficient mechanical support to allow for an optimal biomechanical environment in which bone regeneration occur.

Since the inception of first injectable bone substitutes, there are numerous products has been introduced and commercialized for orthopedic trauma, still lack of knowledge has been observed amongst potential users about its usage and application. This unawareness denotes the sluggish growth of the injectable bone graft substitutes.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a range of premixed or directly mixed products, and new compounds that contain fibers that enhances the bending and shear strength for injectable bone grafts. Furthermore, products that are based on combinations of calcium phosphate (CP) mixtures and calcium sulphate (CS) compounds are also being developed. Thus, injectable bone substitutes, particularly CS, have also been targeted as potentially good carriers for antibiotics and growth factors.

Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of orthopedic trauma among individuals and increasing instances of on-road accidents have encouraged demand for the injectable bone graft substitutes in the healthcare industry. In addition, growing incidence of bone and joint disorders among individuals, and advancements in bone graft materials and innovative product development likely to propel the market towards growth.

However, lack of awareness pertaining to the features and benefits of injectable bone graft substitutes, high cost of the surgery, ethical issues related to bone grafting,

Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The global injectable bone graft substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end users.

Based on the type, the global injectable bone graft substitutes market is segmented as:

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Based on application, the global injectable bone graft substitutes market is segmented as:

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Fusion

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot and Ankle

Long Bone

Based on end users, the global injectable bone graft substitutes market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Rooms

Others

Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Overview

The global market for injectable bone graft substitute is segmented in terms of type, applications, and end users. Preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures has encouraged manufacturers to develop injectable bone graft substitutes globally. For example, arthroscopically assisted treatment with percutaneous internal fixation with injectable bone graft substitute is one of the reliable and minimally invasive methods to achieve union and scaphoid healing. Since, minimally invasive treatment procedures reduces the duration of hospital stay and offers rapid wound healing benefits, which creates the high demand for the injectable bone graft substitutes.

Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global injectable bone graft substitutes market is segmented into various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to represent a leading revenue contributor in the global Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market owing to increasing inclination of patients towards minimally invasive treatment procedure. High geographical presence of leading players in the region is also driving the injectable bone graft substitutes market. In addition, Europe is expected to account for the second large share in the global injectable bone graft substitutes market throughout the forecast period. However, the APEJ market is expected to record a robust CAGR attributed to the inventiveness in product offerings by the key players as well as expansion of their geographical reach.

Injectable Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Participants

The major players operating in global injectable bone graft substitutes market include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic PLC, Nuvasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., AlloSource, Inc., and Stryker Corporation. To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, leading market players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and investing in product development.

