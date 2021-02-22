Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 2022

Automotive injector nozzle is all set to witness an affluent adoption rate with the proliferation of passenger and commercial vehicles with diesel and gasoline operated engines. Moreover, escalating preferences for fuel efficient engine technologies are also likely to push use of automotive injector nozzle by a remarkable margin. Fact MR has published a holistic research study on ‘Automotive Injector Nozzle Market’ for the forecast timespan of 2017 to 2022. The report reckons that the automotive injector nozzle market is likely to touch a valuation of around US$ 5.7 Bn by 2022 end.

In a bid to maximize optimum utilization of fuels, the concept of multi-point fuel injection using automotive injector nozzles stands out as a widely acknowledged method. This concept is gaining grounds as it ensures electronically metered injection of fuel and is likely to influence the dynamics of automotive injector nozzle market. This concept has been fine-tuned by incorporating an electronic monitoring system, which aids in rationalizing the fuel injection timing into the combustion chamber. Such deliberate additions by the manufacturers are projected to bode well for the expansion of automotive injector nozzle market.

OEMs in the automotive injector nozzle market are closely scrutinizing performance of injector nozzles by consistent experiments with various shapes. New designs and injector orifices are being formulated by manufacturers in the automotive injector nozzle market to amplify emission characteristics of diesel engines. However, incompetency of injector nozzles to serve beyond combustible engines is likely to limit expansion of automotive injector nozzle market. With the advent of next-generation vehicles, refurbished products such as piezoelectric diesel injector nozzles are projected to witness steadfast adoption in the automotive injector nozzle market.

The automotive injector nozzle market is segmented into gasoline and diesel fuel engines. By the end of 2022, more than US$ 3.5 Bn worth of automotive injector nozzles is expected to be sold for use in gasoline engines. This clearly implies that OEMs in the automotive injector nozzle market will be extensively focusing on synthesizing injector nozzles for gasoline fuel engines.

The overall performance of a vehicle is directly proportional to the efficiency of fuel injection technology employed. To keep up with the ‘go green’ revolution, leading automakers are adding electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cars to their portfolio. The existing injector nozzles don’t seem to fit in the bill of these revived variants, which is posing substantial challenges for OEMs in the automotive injector nozzle market. The gasoline direct injection technology is foreseen to lose traction in the automotive injector nozzle market, whereas gasoline port fuel injection technology is likely to pick up the steam by 2022-end. Furthermore, diesel direct injection technology is expected to illustrate a steady growth and procure global revenues worth over US$ 2 Bn by the end of forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive injector nozzle market have been forging ahead with strategic acquisitions and collaborations to outperform their business goals. Haynes Corporation, a leading player in the automotive injector nozzle market, was acquired by the Progress Rail Services Corporation, a Caterpillar company in 2015. This acquisition was an impressive move for both companies to fuel the expansion of their offerings. In the upcoming years, OEMs are envisioned to shift their emphasis toward advanced fuel injection technologies to cater to requirements from alternative engines. Some of the key players operating in the automotive injector nozzle market include Camcraft Inc., Haynes Corporation, Alternative Fuel Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Keihin Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Continental AG.

