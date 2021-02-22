Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Alcoholic liver diseases are the result of overconsumption of alcohol, which damages the liver, leading to liver cirrhosis, inflammation, and liver scarring. Alcohol remains the most common cause of chronic diseases in the United States and other Western countries. The liver is one of the vital organs of the body, which performs various functions such as regulating cholesterol and blood sugar, filtering out blood toxins, and many others. The symptoms of alcoholic liver diseases generally develop in middle age between 30-40 years. The range of clinical features of alcoholic liver diseases varies widely from asymptomatic to end-stage liver diseases. The major symptoms of alcoholic liver diseases are portal hypertension, jaundice, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and many more. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the number of deaths from alcoholic liver diseases was 19,388 in the year 2014. Alcoholic liver diseases are one of the main reasons for liver transplantation. There are four main stages of alcoholic liver diseases – alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic liver hepatitis, liver fibrosis, and liver cirrhosis. According to NHS (National Health Services), alcoholic liver diseases accounted for 82% of overall alcohol-specific deaths. Abstinence and lifestyle modifications, pharmacotherapy, nutritional supplements, and several other medications improve the survival rate in alcoholic cirrhotic patients.

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly changing lifestyle pattern such as increasing alcohol consumption and unhealthy diets are the factors driving the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases is also expected to boost the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market during the stated forecast period. Rising R&D funding by governments for the development of novel therapies to treat chronic liver diseases also escalates the market for alcoholic liver diseases treatment. The side effects associated with medications are expected to hamper the growth of the Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment market during the overall forecast period. Stringent government regulations for the approval of drugs also decline the growth of the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. Lack of awareness and poor diagnosis facilities in the low economic regions also degrade the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market.

The global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market can be segmented on the basis of indication, treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on indication, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Hepatitis

Liver Fibrosis

Liver Cirrhosis

Based on treatment, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Pentoxifylline

Glucocorticosteroids Prednisone Triamcinolone Prednisolone

Betaine

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

The global market for alcoholic liver diseases treatment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Alcoholic liver diseases can cause severe complications. Steroids and pharmacotherapies hold the largest market share in the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. Nutritional supplements such as betaine have shown to reduce disease severity. Alcohol consumption has become quite common, and the increasing prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases is expected to lead to the robust growth of the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. Early detection reduces the progression of further liver damage. However, a majority of drugs are introduced in the generic form in Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment market, and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players.

