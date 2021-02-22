Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market 2018| Industry Outlook and Future Forecast Report Till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide persuasive content management software market is one of the fastest growing markets. Persuasive Content Management Software help businesses enhance user experience to attract new users from the ecosystem. The evolution of advanced technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, cloud and analytics, are playing a crucial role in driving the growth of persuasive content management software market. Most of the enterprises are adopting persuasive content management software for smart consumption of digital assets to implement intelligent processes and to enhance customer experience. Also, persuasive content management software provide services which enable organizations to manage and distribute content efficiently.

Persuasive content management software allow organizations to manage all the major information or information governance strategically. Several innovations and technological advances, such as cloud computing, blockchain, big data and IoT have, generated the need for persuasive content management software adoption across various industry verticals.

Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The rising trend of cloud computing and big data analytics is the primary factor fuelling the growth of the persuasive content management software market. Also, growing demand for cost effective & flexible solutions for better content management is one of the major factors driving the growth of the persuasive content management software market.

Challenges

The high investment cost is one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of worldwide persuasive content management software market in the near future. Moreover, interoperability and compatibility issues are some of the factors which may limit the adoption of persuasive content management software across the globe.

Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market: Segmentation

The worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment, end user and vertical.

Segmentation of the Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market on the basis of Component

Solutions

Services

The solution segment accounted for the major market share in the global persuasive content management software market during 2017. Increased adaptation in small and medium enterprises and complete digitization of all business processes are the major factors responsible for the dominance of the solutions sub-segment of the global persuasive content management software during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market on the basis of Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

The cloud segment is expected to register significant growth for the global persuasive content management software market during the forecast period. Reduction in cost and complexity are the major growth factors expected to propel the growth of the cloud segment in the persuasive content management software market.

Segmentation of the Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market on the basis of End-User:

Large Enterprisers

Small and Medium Enterprises

The large enterprise segment accounted for the major market share in the global persuasive content management software market in 2017. The growth of large enterprise segment can be attributed to the introduction and adoption of new technologies in various industry verticals, which is a key growth factor for global persuasive content management software market.

Segmentation of the Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market on the basis of Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Others

Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the worldwide persuasive content management software market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Adobe systems incorporated, Accenture, OpenText Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and others

Worldwide Persuasive Content Management Software Market: Regional Overview

On geographical basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest share market in the global persuasive content management software market in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based persuasive content management software by various enterprises in the region. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rate in terms of value in the persuasive content management software market due to rapid digitalization and rise in technologies and organization which offer better customer experience. Europe and Latin America will also offer potential growth opportunities in the worldwide persuasive content management software market due to the increasing demand for the persuasive content management software in various enterprises to improve customer engagement.

