Gluten-Free Flour Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2020 to 2030

Gluten-Free Flour Market Outlook

Favorable legislative structure and campaigns by the United States to encourage a gluten-free diet Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and rebate funds are set to improve the gluten-free flour market. The demand for gluten-free flour is one of the fastest growing markets as of now. Gluten-free flours are new food items that are produced for people that are prone to gluten. There are many forms of items that are used as gluten-free flour such as rice ovens, potato starch and maize starch and they help to improve immunity.

Because of many health benefits the gluten-free flour market has expanded tremendously, this sector is not well known until some years ago and as of now, there are millions of buyers of gluten-free flours from the different regions of the world. Competitors in developed countries are trying to pull the market on the digital channel where they can sell the gluten-free flour products through the online networking media and online.

Gluten-Free Flour Market Dynamics

The demand for gluten-free flour is tied to the food industry. Due to the unhealthy lifestyle, various types of disease are spreading across the world every day, and the increasing concern for health care against society is a major factor in the growth of the gluten-free flour industry. Gluten-free flour has many factors that make it important, such as nutritional benefits, as well as being used in the household and food industry in the healthcare sector, it helps to manage obesity , diabetes and other health issues it has nutrients that help to increase the body’s strength. However, the lack of awareness about gluten-free flour health benefits and high costs compared to wheat flour in developing countries can hinder the growth of the gluten-free flour market

Gluten-Free Flour Market Segmentation

The global gluten-free flour market can be segmented into based on type, category, distribution channel and region.

Based on type, the gluten-free flour market can be segmented into

Rice

Oats

Millets

Sorghum

Others

Based on category, the gluten-free flour market can be segmented into

Organic

Conventional

Based on distribution channel, the gluten-free flour market can be segmented into

Modern Retail Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience Stores Others

E-Commerce

Based on region, the gluten-free flour market can be segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Gluten-Free Flour Market Regional View

As of now, North America is the largest shareholder in this market, as well as Latin America and Europe also have a major gluten-free flour consumer base. The dominance of the North American region can be due to numerous factors such as the emergence of manufacturers of gluten-free flours, raising the prevalence of celiac disease among the consumers. Gluten-free flours have numerous health benefits, contributing to their use in improving bone health, heart safety and controlling blood sugar levels. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR due to higher customer propensity towards using gluten-free flours, as there is growing demand for gluten-free processed foods.

Gluten-Free Flour Market Key Players

The gluten-free flour market is grown internationally in several regions as well as in the particular region several companies are doing research and development for better products. Some of the key players in the market include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Sunopta Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, The Scoular Company, Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Parrish and Heimbecker, Archer Daniels Midland Company and others. There are several kinds of gluten-free flours available in supermarkets these days, along with other gluten-free flour blends “all purpose” intended to be an easy-to-use replacement for wheat flour.

COVID-19- Outbreak Impact on Gluten-Free Flour Market

The current unprecedented situation triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak has affected global gluten-free flour prices. The spread of the virus has limited the production of flour mills which will result in financial difficulties for these firms moving forward. At the same time, thousands of flour mills worldwide have stopped operations, which has slowed down the overall production of gluten-free flour.

