Squash Rackets Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global squash rackets market size is projected to attain USD 237.2 million by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2025.Rising number of world championships and tournaments hosted by various associations such as World Squash Federation is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. In addition, rising product demand owing to increasing popularity of squash sports among large consumer group is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

By raw material, carbon fiber squash rackets held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its features such as high strength, lightweight, and durability. Moreover, these rackets offer a perfect blend of swing, balance and weight. Moreover, increasing launches of new and improved products by leading market players to attract large group of consumers is projected to impact positively on the growth of carbon fiber segment. By region, North America held the largest market share of over 30% across the global squash rackets market owing to large number of squash world championships and tournaments are hosted in this region.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-squash-rackets-market/request-sample

The brick and mortar segment of distribution channels accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to presence of large number of multi-brand and exclusive brand outlets. On the other hand, the online channel segment is projected to attain the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period owing to increasing influence of smartphones and e-commerce portals.

Key players in the market are focusing on launching new and improved products to gain a competitive advantage over other competitors as well as to expand their product portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In 2018, North America held the largest market share across the global squash rackets market and is projected to attain a steady growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

Europe is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period due to rising demand for squash rackets in the region

The segment of carbon fiber squash rackets held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to attain the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The brick and mortar segment of distribution channels accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to presence of large number of multi-brand and exclusive brand outlets.

Global Squash Rackets Market: Key Players

Dunlop Sport, Head N.V., Tecnifibre, Babolat, Wilson Sporting Goods, ONE SPORTS s.r.l., Ektelon LLC., Amer Sports, Harrow Sports, and Prince Global Sports.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com