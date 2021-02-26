Easysoft Legal Software Now offers E-signing

Jersey City, NJ, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Giving attorneys the ability to send their clients documents for e-signature is a tremendous value, especially today with COVID-19 concerns. That’s why Easysoft is pleased to announce that it’s popular real estate software now includes the option for e-signing of documents.

This integration is built through InfoTrack, software that makes real estate research and tasks easy by offering a variety of reports, property information and tools directly from Easysoft. Plus, with the powerful integration with Easysoft, using InfoTrack means attorneys can save even more time with reports automatically saving back to their case management system, expenses are captured and itemized and form fields pre-populated.

Why use electronic signatures?

In a world rebuilt for remote work, electronic signatures are essential to moving legal matters forward. This is even more true with real estate matters, as closings require a tremendous amount of paperwork, starting with the completion of the 5-page CD (Closing Disclosure, required by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, CFPB). As many real estate practitioners know – practicing real estate means accuracy, reliability, and compliance to ‘get’ the numbers right and multiple forms that require signatures, that’s why e-signing is so important.

Many real estate law firms have transitioned to specialized software that helps them run complex calculations associated with closings as well as many have moved to digital signatures, to improve workflow and efficiency. With E-signing, attorneys and their staff can offer ‘work from home’ friendly options to their clients, send multiple parties document simultaneously and view status of signatures online.

How specialized software helps real estate attorneys and their staff?

Easysoft is compliant, reliable, and trusted software that allows real estate attorneys and their staff to work anywhere, anytime. The web-based software helps improve efficiency for law firms, especially solo and small firms, by offering a central data collection feature that helps improve the speed of processing closings and reduces errors. Founded in 1986, Easysoft boasts a long history of serving the needs of attorneys and paralegals who need essential software for their essential needs. The software also includes the ability to export to the attorney ledger, print checks, file 1099s directly from the software and more.

InfoTrack allows attorneys and their staff access to many different types of legal searches and services, with out subscription costs, charged in a way that allows the attorney to pass onto the client as a disbursement. InfoTrack’s title reports and e-signatures feature offer robust offerings for the real estate industry, including deeds on a property, open voluntary and involuntary liens, owner encumbrances, current tax information and more.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software.

If you would like more information about Easysoft Legal Software, or would like to see the product and want to schedule a personal demonstration, please contact Mark Afonso, Product Consultant at 1-800-905-7638 extension 1, or email mark-afonso@easysoft-usa.com or click here to schedule your demonstration around your schedule https://calendly.com/mark-afonso/easysoft-legal-software-demo

