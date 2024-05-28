Opportunities for the Thermal Insulation Market in Canada to Reach $1,365.1 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Canadian thermal insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, non-residential, industrial and plant, marine, hydroponic, and transportation markets. The global Canadian thermal insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $1,365.1 million by 2030 from $1017.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing energy expenses, climate variability in Canada, and government initiatives and regulations regarding sustainability.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Canadian thermal insulation market to 2030 by material (mineral wool, plastic foam, and others) and end use industry (residential, non-residential, industrial and plant, marines, hydroponics, transportation, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that mineral wool will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment.

Owens Corning, Rockwool, Dow Chemical, Saint-Gobain, BASF, Johns Manvilleare the major suppliers in the Canadian thermal insulation market.

