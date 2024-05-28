Lucintel Forecasts BMI Prepreg Market to Reach $224.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the BMI prepreg market is projected to reach an estimated $224.0 million by 2030 from $147.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.

Browse 89 figures / charts and 64 tables in this 139 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in BMI prepreg market by end use (defense, commercial aircraft, general aircraft and others) application (tooling, airframe, nacelles and others), reinforcement type (fabric/woven BMI prepreg and unidirectional BMI prepreg), cure type (autoclave, out-of-autoclave and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Lucintel forecasts that defense will remain the largest end-use during the forecast period due to increasing demand of BMI prepreg in high heat resistance applications in military aircrafts and missiles

Tooling will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as BMI prepreg based tool is three times lighter and economical than invar tool.

Download sample by clicking on BMI prepreg market

North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries.

Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Gurit are the major suppliers in the BMI prepreg market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Degaussing System Market

Nonwoven Fiberglass Fabric Market

Amphibious Landing Craft Market

Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market

Automatic Data Capture Market